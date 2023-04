Un chien errant choisit une maison au hasard et s'assied devant sa porte en espérant qu'on lui tende la main

Meet SUNNY ?????? Rescued this baby boy the night of 3/20/2023. I scheduled a vet appointment for him for Friday morning. I’ve posted several lost dog reports on PawBoost, lost and found FB groups in the Chino, CA and San Bernardino County area, my mom has posted him on NextDoor, and I reported him to the Inland Valley Humane Society but so far we have not found his owner. I am fine with fostering him for however long I need to and willing to adopt him if need be. He is in good hands with us ?? #dogrescue #rescuedog #rescuedogsoftiktok