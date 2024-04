Un garçon dyslexique angoissé par l'apprentissage de la lecture rencontre un chien handicapé qui va changer sa vie

I hope this message finds other parents of children with dyslexia or other learning disabilities that may be struggling. That was me just 6 months ago when my son was refusing to go to school, throwing books across the room as all he wanted to do was read. He has dyslexia and I felt so helpless on how to help him as his mother. You are not alone. I feel for you. It can get better but you have to advocate. In our case it took private tutoring with @Lindamood-Bell Learning for him to learn to read. It has been life changing. Sadly, I know this opportuntiy is not open to every child, but I wish it could be. Now every night he wants to read to his emotional support dog in wheels.???????? He loves to read the story of @Tilly G & Skippy as this reminds him of his relationship with his dog Sammy with special needs. #dyslexia #dyslexiaawareness #neurodivergent #neurodivergenttiktok #neurodiversity #neurodiverse #dyslexiamom #dogsoftiktok #dogs #specialneedsdog #rescuedogsoftiktokdogs #disableddogsoftiktok #animalhumanbond #emotionalsupportdog #read