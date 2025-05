Après l'échec d'une première adoption, ce chien peut compter sur l'amour et le soutien de sa vétérinaire

???? Lady Wiggle Bottom ???? • 2015-2025 • Lady had been adopted out from the shelter and boarded at a clinic I was working at. Not long after, we got a call that the owner had to return her because she became ill with a terminal diagnosis and could no longer take care of her. I left my clinic and went and got her from the shelter because I knew what a sweet dog she was. She was with us ever since. She was my oldest daughter’s best dog friend and was always a sweet, happy dog with a wiggle butt and a crooked leg! • We loved to complain about how annoyingly sweet she was and if you gave her an inch, she would take a mile and never let you have space ???? • Me trying to keep her dog house warm in the winter ended up causing our trailer to burn down, but thankfully we were all safe ???? • She loved Woof’s Pupsicles, chasing rabbits, and sneaking up to lay on our bed. • She was a good girl and she will be missed ????????