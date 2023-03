Alors qu’elle allait chercher des gâteaux pour ses collègues, une femme découvre 2 chiots abandonnés sur le bord de la route (vidéo)

I just left work to go get some cookies for my coworkers ???? I turned down a service road on my way back and thankfully spotted these two scurrying across the road. It appears they were dumped there with only that box for “shelter.” It was in the 30s-40s today with a chilly wind. They were sticky and gross. They’re emaciated and dehydrated. But they’re safe now. They’ve been bathed, fed, given dewormer, and 5 way shots. They could’ve been prevented if someone had only had their female dog fixed. I did search around for more puppies, but none appeared. #dogs #puppies #dogsoftiktok #puppiesoftiktok #puppylove #rescue #rescuedog#dogrescue #dogrescuecheck #spayandneuter #spayyourdog #bootsonthegroundrescue #whitewomanrescue #fixyourdamndog #southeastmissouri #missouridog