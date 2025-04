Un chien au regard suppliant présent depuis 700 jours au refuge voit son avenir se dessiner aux côtés de son soutien qui est aussi son meilleur ami (vidéo)

Maror’s adoption fee is waived! He’s already neutered, potty trained, and incredibly social — he gets along with everyone he meets. While he’s available for adoption, we want to mention that he seems somewhat bonded to his kennel mate, Matzo. They came into the shelter together and have been inseparable since. We know how hard it can be to find a home for bonded pairs, so while our hearts ache at the thought of separating them, our biggest hope is for either pup to find a loving home — even if it means they go separately. ?????? #fyapge#rescue#fyp#dogs#fypageee#doglover