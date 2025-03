« La vie en chenil lui pèse », après 700 jours passés au refuge, ce chien attend toujours de rencontrer sa future famille (vidéo)

???? Over 700 days & still waiting — James Earl Bones needs you! ???? James Earl Bones has spent more than 700 days in the shelter, watching as his friends find homes, wondering when it will finally be his turn. At just 4 years old, this gentle & loving boy has so much to give, yet the weight of shelter life is slowly wearing him down. As the longest resident at the shelter, James has begun to lose hope. Each day, the stress & isolation of kennel life take their toll. He’s not meant to spend his days in a shelter — he’s meant to be curled up on a cozy couch, enjoying walks, & experiencing the unconditional love he so deeply deserves. During his time in foster care, we learned just how wonderful James truly is: * Potty trained – no accidents inside! * Can be left alone in a room without causing any damage. * Playful with other dogs & loved chasing squirrels in the yard. But James has endured unimaginable hardship. After getting loose during a walk, he was missing for 30 days in freezing temperatures. When he was finally found, he was severely emaciated & physically exhausted. Since then, he has struggled to trust other dogs, likely due to the trauma of his experience. That’s why we’re looking for a pet-free home where he can decompress, heal, & regain his confidence in a safe & calm environment. With time, James may be ready to welcome other dogs into his life, but right now, he needs a quiet, loving space to recover & rebuild trust. James needs a foster or adopter now — the shelter is no place for a dog who just wants to belong. He has waited far too long — please, don’t let him spend another night alone. If you can offer James the chance he desperately needs — whether through fostering or adopting — please contact us at [email protected] or visit the shelter to meet him in person. James is ready for a fresh start, & with your help, he can finally find the home he deserves. Walk-in Adoption & Foster Hours:?Tues-Fri: 2-6 PM | Sat: 9 AM-12 PM ????725 N 15th St, East St. Louis, IL 62205