Un chien apeuré saute de la voiture et se retrouve en pleine mer où il risque la noyade jusqu'à l'arrivée des secours (vidéo)

A lifeboat crew rescued a golden retriever that was being swept out to sea in Porthcawl, Wales. The dog named Seren was “exhausted and was being swept further and further out to sea by the tidal current," the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) said. Seren's owner, Andrea, said her dog jumped out of the car and darted toward the sea after being "spooked" by a noise. #dog #goldenretriever #porthcawl #wales #uk