Piégé sous un vieux canapé abandonné au milieu d'un tas de détritus, un chien famélique parvient à attirer l’attention de deux bénévoles émus

Thank you to everyone who has fallen in love with Jericho just as we have. Jericho was stabilized and initially assessed by Vergi 24/7. He has been referred to Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists for his consultation with their veterinary professionals today. So far this is the new info we have: Jericho does have anal and tail tone, which is great! He also is now experiencing some deep pain and withdraw in his hind limbs. He is still trying to use those limbs to walk when he is held up so we are very hopeful of his prognosis. They have also heard a significant heart murmur, so they will be doing an ECHO today to check his heart. At that time they will discuss plans for his MRI if his heart can withstand anesthesia. You can continue to follow his journey through Corridor Rescue's Facebook page and donate through the avenues below! Corridorrescue.org/donate Text GIVCOR to 44321 Venmo: @CorridorRescue