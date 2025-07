Le destin de cette chienne attachée à un portail prend une toute autre tournure lorsqu’elle croise la route d’une femme décidée à lui offrir une nouvelle vie malgré les contraintes (vidéo)

What a day ???????? Please, if this is your dog, and it’s been stolen or lost, please message me with the microchip details and some form of proof that she had a good life before looking this sad & neglected and I’ll happily bring her back to you. If nobody contacts, she has a home with us for life ?? • (Local kennel/ dog warden has been notified, they’re going to try find the owner but she stays with me until they make contact. She will be adopted by me after 28 days if no contact is made) • #straydog #founddog #missingdog