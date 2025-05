La tristesse d'une chienne lors d'un trajet en voiture qu'elle prend pour un nouvel abandon laisse place à la joie en découvrant la destination (vidéo)

My best girl ???????? Ellie was dumped at a park with her brother in 2019 and I truly believe she associated car rides with that because that may have been the only time she was in a vehicle until she was then brought to a loud overstimulating shelter.. again in a vehicle. Even to this day she sometimes shakes uncontrollably in the car. I have no idea how long she and her brother were outside in the cold. He was also adopted shortly after to a wonderful home with several other doggie siblings! ETA: For those asking why people take dogs back to the shelter especially if they’re like this…It’s not meant to be intentionally cruel. Some dogs/cats are still in the middle of vaccinations, still need to be neutered/spayed, etc. etc. (And to get over a nervousness/fear of a vehicle, they’re going to have to…. ride in a vehicle….with lots of patience, treats, and positive reinforcement.) It took a LONG time for her to (most of the time) associate car rides with good things. #fyp #rescue #puppy