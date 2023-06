En plein roadtrip, 2 femmes surprennent une chienne en détresse au milieu de la route et décident de changer son destin (vidéo)

On Memorial Day weekend my sister, son and I went to visit our brother in MS. On Sunday we started our 11 hour drive home at 5:30am. Around 6:30am we saw this sweet girl walking along the side of a highway surrounded by trees and tall grass. She was shaking and timid at first, but she eventually let me close enough to pet her (with the help of a pretzel). She had no collar or tags and no chip. We checked all of the facebook pages of missing pets in the surrounding areas with no luck. Fortunately she has fit right in with our family & has found her forever home. We’re so glad we found you Honey Bea ???? #rescuedog #dogsoftiktok #dogrescue #adandoned #daschundsoftiktok #daschund