Elle rampait sur le béton en se léchant les pattes, aujourd’hui elle court vers une vie pleine d’amour (vidéo)

Ayla's miraculous transformation " Only beginning of December we rescued Ayla from a heart wrenching scene. Aside from being covered in mange and in very poor general health, we found out that she had no broken bones, but deformity of both her front legs caused by lack of calcium and nutrition. Ayla had no choice but to crawl along the ground, which would have created further abrasion and injury to herself as time went on. We had seen cases like this before, but never as severe as in Ayla. She was only 2.5 months but has been living in this discomfort for most of her young life. The feebly way she was crawling on the hard concrete and trying to lick away the pain was truly tearing our hearts out. Thankfully she was surrendered into our care and with the right medical attention and lots of love from us in our Safe House, soon after she made a recovery that never stops to amaze us. Ayla then found her forever family in Jonathan and Daniel. They fell head over heels in love with her as soon as they met. She now lives a happy life that she deserved all along. Our hearts couldn't be more full.