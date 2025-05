Elle pleure en silence en voyant sa famille repartir sans elle, la détresse de cette chienne bouleverse 7 millions de personnes sur TikTok

Remington was just returned back to the shelter after 1 month with her adopted family… When she realized what was going on, she cried and cried loudly in the lobby. It took her well over an hour to calm down. The shelter staff was incredible with her and set her up in the meet and greet room to decompress once she was a little more calm with snuffle mats & other enrichment toys. 3-4hrs after she had been returned I went into the room with her to try to get some cute photos of her in a @Darren & Phillip pj’s that I thought would make her look extra cute for an adopter or rescue. After I got it on her she just laid there. Head resting on a duck toy and not moving… my heart SHATTERED. I gave her lots of gentle pets, paw massages, and softly told her she was a good girl and everything would be okay. I’m not going to lie. That broke me. I fought my tears until I got into my car leaving the shelter because as much as it hurt me to see her like this, my feelings didn’t hold even a small flame to what she was feeling. A month ago right before she was adopted I had taken her out to run on a 50ft leash at the park and she THRIVED! She ran and ran with her tongue flapping in the wind. Her recall was perfect and my favorite part was her running back to me, flopping on the ground and throwing her paws in the air indicating she wanted belly rubs. She had a rescue lined up days later but was adopted the day before so another pup took her place. She is sweet, smart, loyal and so much more. And at 7-8yrs old she doesn’t deserve to be in the shelter. #shelterdog #animalsheltervolunteer #shelterdogs #gsd #germanshepherd