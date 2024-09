Ce chien mélomane savoure chaque note de la répétition d’un orchestre symphonique (vidéo)

Billy’s 1st time hearing a live orchestra!! ???????? He was honoured to be invited to listen to the Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra’s first rehearsal for their upcoming concert. Billy had an amazing time, and his musical expectations are higher than ever now! In this clip, they’re rehearsing the first movement of Schumann’s Symphony No. 4 in D minor. If you’re in Vancouver BC, check out VMO’s upcoming concert: Friday September 6th at 7:30pm, Orpheum Theatre! Billy highly recommends it! ???? #vmocanada #ilovevmo #classicalmusic #spoileddog #musicaldog #rescuedog #orchestra