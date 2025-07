Ce chien de 15 ans atteint d’un cancer allait être abandonné en refuge, mais une femme au grand coeur en a décidé autrement (vidéo)

This one is a hard one to write because I have so many feelings that are opposite sides of the spectrum. I stood at the shelter last night while waiting to leave with one of our major medical dogs. As I was waiting in line I took notice to a man on the bench with tears in his eye’s and a senior dog nervous by his side . I’ve learned you make no difference in silence .. so I asked “what’s going on. “ He replied that he was there to surrender his dog because he can’t care for him anymore. I looked between his sadness, the crowded lobby, and his dog’s nervous look of being left. My heart was hurting and I knew that shelter wasn’t the answer. I asked if he would be willing to take our help instead. The ultimate decision he made was still he needed to surrender the dog .. but he was thankful we could at least take to a more quiet environment and try to find a hospice foster. I was standing there like I was perfectly placed to be kind to both him and sweet Sammy who is almost 16. I don’t take that lightly . Another person in the lobby heard the convo and immediately stepped up to help transport. We all stood there together to make a decision for Sammy to not enter the back of the shelter environment. He walked him out to her car and cried . He loaded Sammy. I won’t lie there’s feelings like a storm. Extreme sadness Sammy is having to find someone to finish his life. Compassion that I don’t walk in his owner shoes and I don’t know why his heart is where it is… but we can be kind and love. Finally.. stress that I don’t have an answer but knowing the alternative of last night wasn’t it.. so today I bring you the storm of rescue. Anger, sadness, kindness, love, compassion, stress. I felt it all in this intake… He doesn’t have long left… but he deserves comfort and love. #rescue #seniordog #oldman #loveyou #shelterdog #nooneleftbehind #fosteringsaveslives #handsome