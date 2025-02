Une bénévole pleine d'amour pour les animaux a loué un terrain dans le seul but d'offrir l'opportunité à un chien de refuge de se dépenser autant qu’il le souhaite (vidéo)

a master of his craft ???? adoptable noble has been at the shelter since April and is ready for a new home. He's about a year old, on the petite side (except his ears). I suspect he has some bull terrier in him but tests have confirmed he is 100% a very good boy, Noble has done well with other dogs and walks nicely on leash. If he's not doing zoomies, you'll find him playing with a toy or right by your side. Noble loves to be close to you and will seek affection. He's been great on adventures but is also content sitting next to you for back scratches. Visit him at Franklin County Pog Shelter in Columbus. ???? tale a shelter dog or your own dog out for zoomies at a local @sniffspots and get off using code allison_5off #adopt #rescue #volunteer #shelterdog #zoomies #adoptabledog @Sniffspot #happyatsniffspot

