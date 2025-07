Au réveil, une femme découvre 3 chiots sortis de nulle part dans son jardin (vidéo)

Today was tough, but it was the right thing to do. ???????? I took the puppies to our local animal services department/shelter today. As much as I wanted to keep them all, I know they deserve the best chance at a healthy, happy life — and that means getting proper care, being tick-free, and eventually finding forever homes. They’re still just babies, which means they’ll be adopted quickly. ???? I know that a the shelter they will be neutered and fully ready for their new families. I’m trusting that this step will lead them to better futures, with love, comfort, and security. ????

A lire aussi : La photo d'une chienne de refuge totalement résignée dans son coin brise les coeurs des internautes et fait réagir une association