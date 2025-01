Abandonné dans un campement pour sans-abri et recouvert d’inscriptions, un chiot sans poils reçoit l’aide providentielle de plusieurs anges gardiens (vidéo)

We have an update about our new rescue pup, Naya ???????? Just yesterday, while we were out feeding the pets at the homeless encampment, a lady approached us asking for help for a puppy in really bad condition. She described the puppy as hairless with words written all over her. When she brought Naya out, it was no exaggeration. We immediately took her to a vet to start treatment for her skin and they gave her a medicated bath to wash away the ink. Thankfully, we found an amazing family to foster Naya long-term until she heals. She is very sweet and affectionate. It's heartbreaking to think about why people do such things to innocent animals. We are incredibly grateful to the ladies who sheltered Naya while they could barely provide for themselves, and to the foster family who stepped up to take in this sweet girl. Fostering truly saves lives, just like Naya's. #rescue #fosteringsaveslives #adoptdontshop #makingadifferenceeveryday #savinglives #makingapawsitivechange #homelessdogs #dogs #HungryTailzRescue #makingadifference #homelesspets #dogs #RescueDogs #HappyTails #stray #ForeverHome #sad #trending #tren #trend #trendingvideo #trends #trendy #trendingsound #trendingnow #viralvideo #viraltiktok