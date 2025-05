À force de patience et de bienveillance, cette chienne abandonnée tremblant dès qu’on l’approchait a retrouvé confiance en l’humanité (vidéo)

My heart… please read. ???? CUTEST GIRL IN THE WHOLE WIDE WORLD ALERT!! ???? This precious, adorable, sweet, affectionate little bug is looking for a loyal companion to love her unconditionally and give her the world. When Ladybug first arrived at Genesee County Animal Control, she was absolutely terrified. She was found as a stray, most likely abandoned, and people were not being very nice to her at all. She was so petrified that we had to carry her into the building and to her kennel. Her eyes held so much emotion, and she broke our hearts the moment we met her. It was clear this girl had experienced some trauma. Her entire first week at GCAC, she was too scared to interact with anybody. She laid on her bed all day long and started shaking every single time someone walked by her kennel or she heard a dog bark. Her past experiences had taught her that she couldn’t trust anyone. ???? When we were able to move her to a more ideal room in the shelter, she surprised all of us and absolutely blossomed (way more quickly than we were expecting). She was suddenly ready to interact with a couple of us and was so sweet and affectionate. With each passing day, she is gaining confidence and is trusting more and more people. While she can still be shy and uncertain, she is a completely different dog than the day we met her. She is extremely sad in her kennel and has been showing some excessive signs of stress, so we are really hoping to find her forever family as soon as possible. She is a wonderful, resilient dog who can’t wait to learn what unconditional love looks and feels like. She is going to bring so much joy and laughter to whoever is lucky enough to adopt her. ?? around 1 year old and 56 pounds ?? meet and greets required with other dogs ?? would prefer to live in a cat-free home ?? would do best with older kids Please help us share Ladybug! ????