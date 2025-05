2 amis se portent volontaires pour transporter une chienne sauvée d'un élevage de masse vers sa nouvelle maison à plus de 3000 kilomètres

Bertha’s story is heartbreaking. She spent her entire life in a cage as a breeding dog in a puppy mill—litter after litter, no love, no freedom. When she was no longer “useful,” they tossed her aside. Just discarded. Now she’s safe at @Border Tails Rescue l waiting. People walk past her every day without a second glance. She’s a big girl—170 pounds—with a big heart. She’s not great with small dogs or cats, but she is great at napping, cuddling, and being your one and only. She deserves a quiet home, a cozy couch, and someone willing to give her the love she’s never had. Please help us find Bertha the home she deserves. Share this video. Comment her name. Tag a friend. We believe there’s someone out there for her—but we need your help to reach them. Bertha is located in Northbrook, IL Follow along to be part of her adoption journey.