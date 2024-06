Un homme au grand cœur sauve une portée de chatons abandonnés dans son hangar (vidéo)

Ok update on the babies they are doing really good . Today we were gonna drop the babies at a shelter . But guees what my boss wanted 1 felt so i felt bad for the other 2 so babe decided to say lets keep them we werent gonna keep them due to the fact we have dogs so this is gonna be intersting

