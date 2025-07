Tous les matins, cette chatte accompagne son jeune maître à l’école et apporte de la joie dans la cour de récréation (vidéo)

A cat from Glasgow who accompanies children on their daily walk to school has been named a finalist in the Cats Protection National Cat Awards 2025. Two-year-old Kiki has been shortlisted in the Connected Cats category, which recognises cats that bring people together and make a positive impact in their communities. Kiki was nominated for her daily routine of following ten-year-old Sonny and his friends to Kelvindale Primary, waiting in the playground, and then walking home with them. Her presence has become well known among pupils, parents, and staff, with the headteacher noting her “100% attendance”. cat cats #NationalCatAwards #animals #pets #glasgow #scotland #news #scottishnews #stvnews