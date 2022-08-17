Malade en phase terminale, ce chat s'accroche à la vie avec une volonté exceptionnelle

Santana Update!We know everyone has been looking for an update on this big boy. We are going to list a few things that are going on with him below both good and bad. After his last vet appointment it was found that his teeth are still very inflamed and that he had ringworm. His ringworm has gotten a lot better and his hair is finally starting to grow back after 4ish months ????His antifungal nose meds are working and his nose is cleaing back up again. He chin has started to get swollen and we aren't sure if that is do to the dental deterioration or if the cancer is moving down into his chin ???? He is going to be at the vet again tomorrow to have his chin looked at and see if we can pinpoint a cause of the inflammation. He is still eating like a champ, and we will be heading to get him more steaks today. He is drinking a lot of water on his own which is newer behavior ????He is loving his snuggles and will nap on me for as long as I'm available to lay with him ?? He is darn near perfect. He had a hard couple of days after the loss of Siren but he is bonding with Theia. Photos to come ??Drop a comment below if you want to see more Santana Content. We will be trying our best to put more updates. Both on the feed and in the stories. #catrescue #catsoftiktok #savinganimals #unconditionallove