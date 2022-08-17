Malade en phase terminale, ce chat s'accroche à la vie avec une volonté exceptionnelle
Très mal en point à son arrivée au refuge, Santana a été soigné et se sent de mieux en mieux. Bien qu’atteint d’un cancer, il est bien décidé à profiter pleinement de la vie et à donner de l’affection sans compter à ceux qui s’occupent de lui.
Un chat gravement malade donne une véritable leçon de détermination à tous ceux qui le rencontrent, depuis sa prise en charge par une association de protection animale californienne. Un récit rapporté par One Green Planet.
En grande souffrance, Santana avait été repéré par une famille alors qu’il errait dans son quartier à San Bernardino, en Californie. Elle avait commencé à lui donner à manger, mais il était clair qu’il avait besoin de soins. Elle avait alors contacté le refuge local, baptisé Cats Of San Bernardino, à son sujet.
« Cela nous fait mal au cœur de savoir combien de personnes ont dû passer devant lui sans essayer de lui venir en aide », confie l’organisation. Heureusement, ses bienfaiteurs ont eu la bonne démarche en se rapprochant de Cats Of San Bernardino.
A son arrivée au refuge, Santana était extrêmement maigre malgré les efforts de la famille en question. Il souffrait de problèmes dentaires et respiratoires, ainsi que d’infections. Les vétérinaires ont également découvert qu’il avait un cancer en phase terminale.
« Des petits progrès chaque jour »
Ils lui ont donné des traitements apaisant ses douleurs. Ils l’ont également placé en couveuse pour l’aider à stabiliser sa température corporelle. Le chat semblait s’y sentir en sécurité.
Santana Update!We know everyone has been looking for an update on this big boy. We are going to list a few things that are going on with him below both good and bad. After his last vet appointment it was found that his teeth are still very inflamed and that he had ringworm. His ringworm has gotten a lot better and his hair is finally starting to grow back after 4ish months ????His antifungal nose meds are working and his nose is cleaing back up again. He chin has started to get swollen and we aren't sure if that is do to the dental deterioration or if the cancer is moving down into his chin ???? He is going to be at the vet again tomorrow to have his chin looked at and see if we can pinpoint a cause of the inflammation. He is still eating like a champ, and we will be heading to get him more steaks today. He is drinking a lot of water on his own which is newer behavior ????He is loving his snuggles and will nap on me for as long as I'm available to lay with him ?? He is darn near perfect. He had a hard couple of days after the loss of Siren but he is bonding with Theia. Photos to come ??Drop a comment below if you want to see more Santana Content. We will be trying our best to put more updates. Both on the feed and in the stories. #catrescue #catsoftiktok #savinganimals #unconditionallove? How Long Will I Love You - Piano Bliss
« Santana fait de petits progrès chaque jour », poursuit l’association. Il recommence à boire seul et en grandes quantités, ce qui est une nouveauté. Le félin adore les câlins et a pris l’habitude de se blottir contre les bénévoles pour s’endormir.
Malgré la maladie à cause de laquelle il n’a plus longtemps à vivre, Santana vit chaque instant intensément et irradie tous ceux qui l’entourent de sa bonne humeur.
It's vet Day Friday!Today we have 3 spay and neuter feral kitties for the SBC shelter, Pyro, and our special boy Santana ??We got an update on Santana already, he is getting x-rays done. We will let everyone know what they find when we pick him up later today???? Pyro is getting neutered and we are going to see if he is in any pain. If he isn't in pain we are hoping not to have to amputate his front left arm ????Please consider becoming a monthly donor to help us continue to care for all of these special needs cats and kitties. Without your continued support, none of this would be possible ??#fuckcancer #tripodcat #savinganimals? original sound - catsofsanbernardino
