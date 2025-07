Avec ses petites pattes tremblantes, ce chaton réchauffe le cœur d’un chat senior en fin de vie (vidéo)

I simultaneously foster kittens and super seniors and I love when they get a chance to interact. Baby Corn joined me while I reset Nuji's sleeping area and this is how it went. Baby Corn is 14 weeks old, very small, and very wobbly. Nuji is 15, has FIV, and squamous cell carcinoma in his eyelid. He came to me as a hospice cat 9 months ago and while his bloodwork is great, he has been more tired lately so I know every day is a gift. #babycorncat #oldmannuji #kitten #fospice #wobblycat