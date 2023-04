Ces retraités au grand coeur consacrent leur temps libre à confectionner des couchages pour les chats des refuges

I spent most of my college years imagining that I would become a fashion PR executive one day. As an intern, I sent clothing to magazines, cleaned up showrooms, and worked many Fashion Weeks - often multiple shows per season. But eventually, these things lost their luster. Shortly after college, I enrolled in a haute couture school where I learned all the hallmarks of a well constructed garment. In a lot of ways, it made me truly appreciate clothing and when 'Valentino: The Last Emperor' came out, I was floored by the beauty that emerged from people's hands and imaginations. But it also made me lose interest in my work. At work, when I flipped everything inside out to look at the seams, I was constantly disappointed. I remember one time asking my roommate what I would do if in my 30s, someone asked me to describe how I spent the last decade of my life. Would I be proud? Eventually, I started to crave being able to work with my hands. I wanted to be able to hold something that I made. I'm not very good at making clothes because I didn't have the patience to finish them, but baking was different. If I finished baking, I could eat what I made and I could share. Cookies make 99% of people happy (and I don't want to be friends with people who are anti-cookies!). I got this from my parents. They didn't make the clothes they sold at their stores, but they would make adjustments to suits to make them fit their customers better. Through the relationships they built, they got to be part of weddings, proms, holidays and even funerals. Their work wasn't abstract to them because they collected stories. To get there, they worked with their hands every day. I left my old career path because my peaceful place involves putting my hands to work. Nowadays, my parents get to produce well-made things from the beginning to the end and I still make cookies. But in our free time, we get to make and collect stories. When I had my quarter life crisis 13 years ago, I don't think any of us could have expected that the stories would involve itty bitty kittens. #catdadha #smallbusiness #kitten #asianparents #fosterkittens #orphankittens