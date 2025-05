Après avoir été enlevé en pleine rue par des adolescents, un chat reçoit l’aide de 2 bienfaitrices pour retrouver son foyer (vidéo)

Artemis, the South Philadelphia cat who has been missing from his home for about a week, has now been returned to his owners. Artemis was at the center of a viral Ring video that showed two boys picking up the cat, putting him in their car and driving off. Now, Artie has been safely returned to his owners after nearly a week missing thanks to two women who brought Artie to ACCT Philly Thursday night, where the staff recognized him from the news. Artie’s owners credit CBS Philadelphia and the community for helping bring their beloved cat home. Click the link in our bio for more. #philly #pet