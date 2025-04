Une femme découvre en ligne le profil d’un chien à vendre présentant des morsures étranges partout sur le corps et décide de le sauver (vidéo)

He was being sold online after being abused .. he was starved, practically on deaths door, couldnt walk, cobered in human bite marks , his nose was cut, his ear ripped in half .. i went and got him instantly .. paid the money and took him I was in floods of tears and my heart was shattered. I didnt know then whag i know now about profiting fron animals . I wish i would have done more at the time and im ashamed to say i did not .. after rescuing him he was my sole fo us and i didnt even contemplate there may be other puppys or dogs held by that monster . I have since with a broken heart wducated myself … Humans can be so unbelievably cruel it shatters my heart. Please look out for fur babies and take appropriate actions if you witness anything untoward. The quickest to respond for welfare check and removal from the property is police Report online or by phone Rspca are only open during set hours and only attend to a number of calls.. they are inundated, they can only act urgently if the animal is witnessed neglected for 24 hour period but please call them regilarly regularly You can report to animal welfare on your local council via online as this takes a few days Theres so many online that even sell furbanys including cats kittens puppys and elderly or vulnerable dogs as BAIT for other dogs Report or take action if you see anything i beg you. Look out for our fur babies . Dont let another sustain The abuse my poor boy did #rescue #rescuedogs #rescuestory #theothestafffy #staffy #staffies #dog #dogs #rescuedogs #fyp #sad #upsetting #sorry #heartbroken #fu #xyz