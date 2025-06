Une famille fait 3 heures de route pour changer la vie de la chienne la plus effrayée d’un refuge (vidéo)

The world is too scary for her ???? Isabella doesn’t know how to cope with the stress of the shelter, so she hides in the corner of her kennel to feel safe ???? She’s only 1-years-old, but she’s clearly had a rough start to her life ???? Sadly, Isabella came to us from another shelter, so her past is a mystery ???? What we do know is she’s a very shy, but very sweet and loving girl ?? She walks well on a leash and gets along with other dogs. She has had surgery on her eye, which is being treated by our shelter’s clinic ??????? Isabella needs out of the shelter in order to thrive. She is available for both adoption and fostering. The information for both is in the link in our bio ?? Won’t you help Isabella find a safe and loving home? ???? If you cannot adopt, please share her post ?? To meet Isabella, please fill out an application at www.humanebroward.com (link is in bio) and then come on in. The shelter located at 2070 Griffin Road, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The adoption department opens daily at 11 a.m. We will be closed Monday 5/26 for Memorial Day ?? If you have questions call 954-989-3977 ?? #rescuedog #shelterdog #adoptme #adoptdontshop #doglover #fortlauderdale #florida #dogvideos #reels #muttsoftiktok #doglife #puppiesoftiktok #dogs #dogoftheday #dogsoftiktok #dogshelter #animalshelter #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #labsoftiktok #dog #puppy #labradorretriever #dogtok #retriever #mutt #blacklab