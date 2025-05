Une chienne utilisée comme une « machine à produire des chiots » trouve l'amour dont elle a été privé pendant 5 ans (vidéo)

The update everyone has been asking! Grace (formerly known as Chanel) is safe with @strongpawsrescue and a first time foster!! ???????? When I first saw Chanel I couldn’t wait to get her out. Knowing the real outcomes especially for her breed it’s so hard to find someone that would be kind and patient with her. After 3 days of searching we finally found the sweetest couple to take care of her. I am a euthanasia list volunteer and try to save the ones that are in their last hours. But knowing if I did that to Chanel, she wouldn’t be here. It took us over a million views on TikTok and over 5000 likes on Instagram to find the person. I am so grateful for the rescue and the foster for accepting her. Grace, I am so happy I met you! Now you are loved and safe in the bestest hands, I love you. To a beautiful new life! ???????? If you would like to donate to the rescue I will add the information down below! ???? Grace, “Chanel”, is SAFE with Strong Paws Rescue thanks to a foster! Please honor pledges below and mention the name if possible. Thank you all! ???? Text “StrongPaws” to 50-123 ???? Venmo: @strongpawsrescue ???? PayPal: [email protected] ???? Website: www.strongpawsrescue.org/donate ???? Mail: Strong Paws Rescue, Inc. 420 S Riverside Ave 296, Croton-on-Hudson, NY 10520