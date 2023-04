Une chienne au grand cœur se prend d’affection pour un agneau rejeté par sa mère (vidéo)

Reposted from @emmaveganforanimals True love ?? The most heartwarming story of a little lost baby lamb rejected by her mum, and a very special doggy who was more than happy to take her under her wing. Max was her support, her guardian, her playmate and her best friend. The bond that developed is truly amazing and just a testament to the depth of love animals can feel. Sometimes unconditional love can be found in unexpected places ?? @emmaveganforanimals ???? video by @missoliviajane #babyanimals #heartwarming #doggylove #unconditionallove #animallove #cutelamb #babylamb