Un Husky veut saluer le lapin qui vient de s’installer chez lui et n’hésite pas à s’introduire dans la cage (vidéo)

Replying to @kristencmpbll Belle and Clover truly were the absolute best friends! The video of Belle, breaking into that temporary enclosure has gone viral beyond my thoughts… and unfortunately with going viral Comes opinions or misinformation. I addressed the temporary enclosure situation in another video. However, with this video, I’d like to show that Clover and Belle were already best friends when she did that. the bunnies were used to her presence, however breaking into the hutch was something we didn’t expect. But because of how their relationship was, there was no concern for the bunnies being afraid or Belle looking for a snack. #belle #bunsky #husky #dog #smart #bunny #clover #lop #minilop #binky #momdog #besties #unlikelyanimalfriends #bestfriends #freeroam #freeroambunny #assumptions #assume #animallover #foster #adopt #rescue