Un couple de vacanciers croise une chienne blessée et errante sur l'autoroute. Il décide de stopper la voiture ! (vidéo)

We found this little stray puppy on the highway in Greece. She nearly run in front of our car. We stopped immediately and brought her to the vet. She needed to have an operation and got a lot of medication. After a few weeks we could pick her up to bring her with us to Germany to give her the life she deserves ???? She’s a very happy doggo now #dog #dogrescue #dogs #puppy #stray #straydog #straydogs #rescue #rescuedog #greece #greecetiktok #help #home #microcamper #happydog

A lire aussi : Ce qui n'était qu'un point d'eau pour les chiens se transforme en lieu de troc pour les propriétaires canins locaux