Un couple en vacances en Grèce se prend d’affection pour un chat errant, et se donne pour mission de l’adopter en Angleterre (vidéo)

@Nermal ???????????????? what an absolutely cutie, nermal spent his first night at home and he is very sleepy ???????????? #GenshinImpact32 #fyp #foryou #viral #straycatsoftiktok #straycatrescue #straycatadopted #straycats #greekcats #bringnermalhome #straycatsneedlovetoo #greekanimalrescue #straykitten #newhome