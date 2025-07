Terrifié au refuge, ce chien allait être euthanasié jusqu’à ce qu’une vidéo change son destin

Formerly Flint, now Basil?? Hi there :) Flint is a euthanasia rescue from Carson animal shelter in Gardena, California. I drove from San Diego to rescue him once I saw his painful story go viral on TikTok. He was so terrified in his cage that he would urinate himself when people would approach him or try to walk him. Because of this, no one was willing to come rescue him. He is extremely emaciated and also needed to have a mass the size of a golf ball removed from his body. He has two other masses on his body which I will be most definitely getting checked out with a specialist. Please join us on Flint’s healing journey and chance at life again. Any and all help is beyond appreciated. God bless you all??