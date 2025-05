Survivant d'une usine à chiots insalubre et d'un froid glacial, ce jeune chien entame une nouvelle vie pleine d’amour (vidéo)

Two and a half months ago, Sploot was barely clinging to life, rescued from a freezing puppy mill and fighting just to survive. Today? He’s running free, heart full, safe forever. This is what love looks like. This is what your support makes possible. Now Sploot gets to spend the rest of his life at Ziggy’s Refuge, alongside his mom Fiona, surrounded by safety, sunshine, and so much love. His days are no longer about surviving, they’re about living. This is the victory. This is what happens when we choose compassion. This is why we say, adopt, don’t shop. Thank you to everyone who supports Ziggy’s. You’re the reason Sploot gets a second chance, and a forever home full of joy.