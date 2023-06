Sauvé d’un abattoir de viande de chien, ce Golden Retriever découvre les plaisirs simples de la vie (vidéo)

At 2am on Thursday 1st June 2023, the beautiful Brooklyn arrived at our home after travelling from China, through Amsterdam, France and finally making it to Cobham, UK! Brooklyn was rescued from a meat truck on its way to a slaughter house in China, back in March of 2021 at just 6 months old. Since then Brooklyn has been kept safe and loved by the absolutely unbelievable team @Harbin_shs until he found his forever family. Brooklyn is now 2 years 9 months and settling into his new life as a Randall-France, with his big brother Stanley extremely well! I cannot explain how incredible Harbin SHS are as a charity. What they do is unthinkable and we’re so thankful for all their work, which has given us another golden gift ???? #rescue #goldenretriever #rescuedog