Retrouvé dans un fossé, ce chien tremble de tout son corps depuis qu’il a été admis dans un refuge (vidéo)

Besties if you want to save a life this is your chance. I will release a full explainer video this weekend on how he got here to us. As you can see he will need to get seen by a vet due to his legs. Our clinic team is limited on what they can do & we are not a full service facility. You can also tell the shelter environment isnt the place for him as it is just too chaotic. Besties if you want to save his life you know what to do. #shelterdog #dogadoption #animalshelter