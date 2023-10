Les aboiements de détresse d'une jeune chienne coincée sous des rochers attirent l'attention de passants (vidéo)

This puppy was rescued after being trapped in an open space in between the rocks at the beach. It was a difficult rescue, but our team didn't give up and made sure to get him out and gave him the care that he needs. The puppy is now at the vet and is on his road to recovery. Please donate now to help with the puppy's recovery journey and to help our mission to help other dogs in need. Link in bio! #animalrescue #ambulanceteam #BAWABali #doggytok #puppyoftiktok #puppytok #fy #foryou #explorepage #dogrescue #puppyrescue