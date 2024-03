La vidéo poignante d'une chienne séniore inconsolable pleurant la disparition de sa fille

Cora didn't just realize what happened, she probably knew it before we did. On Aisha's last day on earth Cora already started to cry. After Aisha's death she cried for up to 6 hours without a break and ran in circles until her legs could no longer carry her. It breaks my heart to see her like this. From the beginning I was scared of the day when one would leave before the other, because their bond was so incredibly strong. Until the end, I thought I would let them go together. When I see Cora like this, I honestly don't know if it was the right decision not to. I hope we can help her to find some happiness again ???? #dog #missyminzi #family #love #keeshond #fy #fyp #dogsoftiktok #endlesslove #olddog