L'espoir déçu de Marie lors d'un événement d'adoption destiné aux animaux oubliés du refuge

She didn’t get adopted ???????? Our biggest underdog, Marie, did not get adopted at our Underdog event this weekend ???? We didn’t know what to say to her, so we just gave her love. She’s now been here waiting in this kennel for almost 200 days. It’s true that Marie is not a fan of other pets, but she loves people both big and small, and loves getting affection ?? Please share for Marie ???? #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #dog #dogsoftiktok #rescuedog #dogvideo #adoptme #marie #underdog #dogrescue #shelterdog