Après 8 mois d'attente, une chienne rencontre enfin l'amour et refuse de quitter le refuge sans dire au revoir à ceux qui ont pris soin d'elle (vidéo)

Some shelter pets wait a little longer. Farah was one of them. ???? She arrived at HRA on October 29, 2024, with a blood disorder that needed ongoing care. But she had something else too — a quiet spark, a gentle heart, and a whole team behind her. Staff, volunteers, her devoted foster family… we were all cheering for Farah. Day after day, month after month, we hoped someone would see just how incredibly special she is. And finally, on June 3, her new mom did. ???? Shelters like ours don’t just house pets — we become their extended families. We love them through recovery, root for them through the waiting, and rejoice when they finally go home. Farah, you’ve been so patient. And now, you’re so very loved. ???? CONGRATULATIONS TO THIS BEAUTIFUL FAMILY! ???? #AdoptHRA #HappyTails #ShelterDogLove