Emue aux larmes en découvrant une chienne et 2 chiots abandonnés, elle s'empresse de leur faire de la place dans sa voiture pleine d'affaires (vidéo)
Sur une route isolée, une bonne samaritaine a fait une rencontre qui allait changer la vie d’une petite famille canine. La chienne abandonnée et ses 2 chiots ont été sauvés et pris en charge grâce à elle, soutenus par une cagnotte solidaire qui a déjà réuni plus de 1000 dollars.
Nicole, alias « @dope_kitchen » sur TikTok, a toujours aimé les chiens et n'hésite jamais à venir en aide à ceux qui sont dans le besoin. Récemment, elle a eu l'occasion de le faire au moment et à l'endroit où elle s'y attendait le moins.
La jeune femme était au volant de sa voiture et passait par une route relativement isolée quand elle a aperçu une chienne au pelage blanc au bord de la chaussée. Elle s'est ensuite rendu compte que cette dernière n'était pas seule ; ses 2 adorables chiots la suivaient.
Nicole s'est alors arrêtée. En descendant du véhicule, elle a appelé la chienne, qui s'est alors mise à remuer la queue et est venue vers elle en courant. Les 2 petits en ont fait de même.
Nicole n'en revenait pas. A la fois émue et excitée, elle a tout de suite remarqué que la maman portait un harnais. En revanche, elle n'avait pas de collier, ni médaille qui aurait permis de connaître l'identité de ses maîtres. En fait, tout porte à croire que ces derniers l'avaient abandonnée avec ses chiots.
Affamée et extrêmement maigre, la chienne était clairement ravie que quelqu'un s'arrête enfin pour lui venir en aide. L'arrivée de Nicole semblait lui redonner de l'espoir, pour elle-même comme pour sa progéniture.
La jeune femme ne pouvait évidemment pas repartir sans eux. Toutefois, l'habitacle de sa voiture était plein. Elle a dû se démener pour dégager un peu d'espace et ainsi accueillir le trio canin à bord.
C'est ce que l'on peut voir dans une vidéo qu'elle a partagée le 5 mars 2026. Une séquence devenue virale, ayant généré 6 millions de vues sur TikTok, et relayée par PetHelpful. La voici :
@dope_kitchen
So my cross-country road trip has taken a wild turn… A few days ago I was driving through Oklahoma and found an abandoned mama and her two babies. I was driving down a road with no houses around and out of the corner of my eye saw this white being stand up on the side of the road. I looked over and realized it was a dog and could see how severely emaciated she was. So obviously I pulled over. Mama appears to be a Great Pyrenees - I could count every rib and see her hip bones. She had two puppies who look to be no older than 4-6 weeks, and a mix of some sort. I crossed the street to the spot where I found her to see if there were more puppies and couldn’t find any other. She didn’t have tags, just left with a ripped up harness. She crossed the street and ran right over to me when I pulled over. I’m currently moving across the country and my car is STUFFED with things that I didn’t send with the moving company, including our dog’s dog bed (which I almost didn’t take with me). I rearranged things in my car to make room for them and tried to make it as comfortable as possible. The dogs are currently in a new home and being taken care of by an experienced family that I get to keep in touch with. I’ll share more about what happened after this roadside rescue, I’m still processing the last 3 days. It has been a wild emotional journey for us all and I’ve been non-stop sobbing.? original sound - Dope Kitchen (Nicole)
Famille d'accueil et cagnotte solidaire
Le lendemain, Nicole a donné des nouvelles de la chienne et de ses chiots dans une autre vidéo. Les rescapés ont été confiés à une famille d'accueil en attendant d'être proposés à l'adoption.
Par ailleurs, Nicole et ses collègues se sont mobilisés pour créer une cagnotte solidaire ; grâce à celle-ci, plus de 1000 dollars (860 euros) ont été récoltés. Une somme qui servira à payer les soins et à subvenir aux besoins du trio dans l'immédiat.
@dope_kitchen
The dogs are okay. I bought food, collars, leashes, and got an @airbnb to rest for the night. I got 3 hours of sleep and woke up crying as the weight of it all fell heavy on my heart. We left at 5am and didn’t arrive in Ohio until 8pm. I decided to drive straight through to Ohio because I knew that’s where I could get the best help: a comfortable place to stay for the night and friends who could step in and help carry some of this responsibility with me. In the morning, I called vets, shelters, and friends to figure out the best solution. I had been weighing the decision to keep a puppy. I felt that raising a puppy in a truck camper would be difficult but doable. But as the adrenaline wore off and emotions hit hard, I just knew that this wasn’t the right time. While we so badly want to adopt another dog, we have been trying to remind each other that we need to get through one major life change at a time, and moving into a camper to travel for 6+ months is not the right time to add to our family. I was heartbroken. Many of you have sent DMs saying that mama is my soul dog. While I understand where you’re coming from, it has become hard to read, because I know I had a special connection with her but I knew it would be irresponsible of me to keep her. I know I could have given her a wonderful life, but at the cost of many of the dreams I had already been working on and wasn’t able to sacrifice just yet. But it all worked out. My friend’s coworkers immediately took the pups in to nurse them back to health. They work in a dog friendly office with people who stepped up with donations, and I helped raise more than enough to cover vet expenses. So while it was difficult to give up responsibility, I feel good knowing that I not only left them with a family, I left them with a village. I’m still trying to process everything. I know that by letting go of these dogs, I’ve opened up my time and energy to help others. I’ve struggled to find purpose with my content, but I think this is the inspiration I’ve needed. I’m going to take some time to rest and process, but I will find a way to continue building on the impact I was so honored to make on these three lives.? original sound - Dope Kitchen (Nicole)
Par Kheireddine Ayari
Rédacteur web
Féru de sport et amoureux des chiens depuis sa tendre enfance, Kheireddine est arrivé dans la rédaction web en 2008 un peu par hasard, porté par son amour des mots. Ayant grandi aux côtés d’un Boxer nommé Ulysse et partagé 12 belles années de sa vie avec Kalash, croisée Berger Allemand, il est plus que ravi d’écrire sur le merveilleux univers des animaux de compagnie.
