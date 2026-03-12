Emue aux larmes en découvrant une chienne et 2 chiots abandonnés, elle s'empresse de leur faire de la place dans sa voiture pleine d'affaires (vidéo)

The dogs are okay. I bought food, collars, leashes, and got an @airbnb to rest for the night. I got 3 hours of sleep and woke up crying as the weight of it all fell heavy on my heart. We left at 5am and didn’t arrive in Ohio until 8pm. I decided to drive straight through to Ohio because I knew that’s where I could get the best help: a comfortable place to stay for the night and friends who could step in and help carry some of this responsibility with me. In the morning, I called vets, shelters, and friends to figure out the best solution. I had been weighing the decision to keep a puppy. I felt that raising a puppy in a truck camper would be difficult but doable. But as the adrenaline wore off and emotions hit hard, I just knew that this wasn’t the right time. While we so badly want to adopt another dog, we have been trying to remind each other that we need to get through one major life change at a time, and moving into a camper to travel for 6+ months is not the right time to add to our family. I was heartbroken. Many of you have sent DMs saying that mama is my soul dog. While I understand where you’re coming from, it has become hard to read, because I know I had a special connection with her but I knew it would be irresponsible of me to keep her. I know I could have given her a wonderful life, but at the cost of many of the dreams I had already been working on and wasn’t able to sacrifice just yet. But it all worked out. My friend’s coworkers immediately took the pups in to nurse them back to health. They work in a dog friendly office with people who stepped up with donations, and I helped raise more than enough to cover vet expenses. So while it was difficult to give up responsibility, I feel good knowing that I not only left them with a family, I left them with a village. I’m still trying to process everything. I know that by letting go of these dogs, I’ve opened up my time and energy to help others. I’ve struggled to find purpose with my content, but I think this is the inspiration I’ve needed. I’m going to take some time to rest and process, but I will find a way to continue building on the impact I was so honored to make on these three lives.