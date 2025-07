Elle attendait sur le trottoir après son abandon, aujourd’hui cette chienne renaît

Once found tied up on the street, Wonder Woman is now living her best life as Bahama the Bronx Bully — queen of the couch, master of the “awoo,” and collector of a thousand toys. Ready for your own superhero sidekick? Visit nycacc.app to browse available pets or stop by Queens, Manhattan, or Staten Island ACC during adoption hours — your Bahama might be waiting! #nycacc #boroughbred #ACCHappyTail #QueensACC