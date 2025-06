Des sauveteurs se démènent pour venir au secours d’une chienne piégée sur un morceau de falaise inaccessible (vidéo)

Watch the heart-warming moment the crew from Moelfre RNLI rescued stranded spaniel, Ember, from a dangerous cliff ledge. Ember got into trouble whilst she was out chasing a ball. Members of the public could hear her barking, but she couldn’t be seen… Ember’s owner was getting really worried and went into the lifeboat station to ask for help. Straight away, the crew went to check the location. Thankfully, they found Ember and were able to carefully bring her to safety. Ember was shaken but unharmed and was later reunited with her owner ???? #RNLI #RNLIRescue #DogRescue #AnimalRescue #DogsOfInstagram #DogSafety #Spaniel #SpanielsOfTikTok