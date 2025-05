Des chiots nouveau-nés en pleine découverte du monde sont présentés à des chevaux qui se prêtent gentiment au jeu (vidéo)

???? Did you know? ???? In addition to Early Neurological Stimulation(ENS), performing Early Scent Introduction (ESI)exercises with neonatal puppies leverages the same concepts of neuroplasticity, enhancing their olfactory abilities and overall development. By exposing puppies to various scents during their critical early stages (days 3-16), researchers believe this stimulation can increase the number of olfactory bulb cells, leading to improved scent detection and processing later in life. During a puppy's early development, their brains are highly adaptable, with the ability to form new connections and strengthen existing ones based on various sensory experiences. A 7-year-long study conducted by Dr. Gayle Watkins with golden retrievers suggests that exposure to a variety of scents can lead to an increase in the number of cells in the olfactory bulb, improving scent detection and processing. Results of this study suggest puppies who undergo ESI tend to exhibit improved scenting ability, increased confidence, and a greater awareness of their surroundings. ESI can also contribute to improved stress tolerance and disease. ESI can be incorporated into various aspects of puppy development, including training for service dogs, scent detection work, or even enhancing a puppy's ability to learn new commands and navigate their environment! Today the puppies smelled horses! To date, their favorite smell, by far, has been my slippers ???? #earlyscent#puppyculture#golden#puppy