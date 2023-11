Ce chat ayant éventré le sac de croquettes pour chien assume son geste et insiste pour avoir sa part (vidéo)

For those that wondered how George knew the Iam’s was tasty… ???????? Molly had food aggression issues so we needed to teach her to share with George. George was very happy to participate in Molly’s training ???? I don’t have an issues letting George eat dog food but I think of Iam’s like tasty McD’s and I’m not a fan. We transitioned her to #performatrin which is a much higher quality food in my opinion. All of my animals have always free fed and have access to kibble 24/7 and it’s my experience if you have a high quality, protein rich food, they don’t eat more than they need if they don’t have a scarcity mentality with food. #socute #sharing #dog #cat #bengalcat #chihuahua #hamont