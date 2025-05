Après que sa vie a basculé à cause de l’hospitalisation de son maître, ce chien de soutien espère trouver bientôt une fin heureuse (vidéo)

Mr. Bentley has an incredibly sad story. He arrived at the shelter when his person went into the hospital. When animal control brought him in they let us know he was the person’s ‘support dog’ for years. Long story short, the owner loves Mr. Bentley fiercely but the future is uncertain. The last we heard he is extremely critical and no one else in the meantime can care for Mr. Bentley. Mr. Bentley is completely disoriented in the shelter. He is confused and sad, as his world has been turned upside down. To complicate matters, he is not testing well with other dogs in this environment. Therefore, he is extremely urgent. He is an incredibly gentle dog. He is also very food motivated and seems to find his only solace in the comfort of humans. Poor Mr. Bentley needs a hero to step up for him at this point. Considering the pain he has recently endured and is still going through, he deserves an angel. If someone ever doubts whether dogs can feel heartbreak, just one look into this boys eyes will convince them that the answer is 100 percent yes. ???? Mr. Bentley ?? Male ???? Lab mix ???? 7 years? ?? Yes ?????? Pending ????1st ???? Not testing well