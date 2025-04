Abandonné dans une décharge avec son panier, ce petit chien regarde sa sauveuse comme s’il savait que sa vie allait changer (vidéo)

Today I went to experience a new side of rescue. I’ve picked up many strays over the past decade but I’ve never gone street feeding. A good friend let me join her on her route and this baby is the very first dog we came upon. He was dumped with his bed and water bowl at a very popular dumping site. I’m so thankful @Pippy's Pals said yes let’s take him because I can’t imagine what the streets are like for a dog who is so young and unaware of how to survive on his own. We will never know why his owner decided to dump him but he’s safe now and is going to live a great life from here on out! ???? We will be fostering him and once he has completed his vetting and is neutered he will be available for adoption! adoptdontshop fosteringsaveslives rescuedog houstontx houston