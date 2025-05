36 heures après avoir été enlevé, puis retrouvé seul dans un parc, ce Pitbull retrouve son maître grâce à l’immense générosité de 2 bienfaiteurs (vidéo)

Bishop has been reunited with his human! Screen shot at the end sharing our efforts to help this dog. Our dog is a rescue but we never physically rescued or fostered a dog before so give us grace. Please save your skeptical comments on how Bishop was stolen and remember we don’t have the full story!!! Just wait until the end to see a beautiful reunion that shows this dog is deeply loved. Be kind. People are so opinionated about dogs especially Pitbulls and rescue dogs. We don’t deserve these kind creatures but we can try our best to. #FYP #rescuedog #pittbull #staffy #PetReunion #love #nyc