Une femme cherche son chat disparu pendant un an, le retrouve par hasard dans la rue et filme leurs retrouvailles déchirantes (vidéo)

After almost a year of being missing - and a lot of persistence, I finally found where he'd been staying! ???? I never gave up. I posted in local missing animal groups and town pages almost every week. I put up posters around the area and kept at it for months until I found Henry. It was the best feeling ever when I did! ?? This just proves that you should never give up. Even when things seem hopeless, there is always hope.